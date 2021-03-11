Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Jamie Spears’ legal team drops shocking revelation over Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Jamie Spears’ legal team recently spilled the beans on the court ordained loophole Britney Spears’ was always given for her conservatorship.

According to a report by People magazine the legal representative was quoted saying, "Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it.”

"Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been—conservatorship or not."

He also weighed in on Jamie’s intentions and explained that he’s been "diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney's conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court."

