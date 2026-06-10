Perrie Edwards seemingly confirms Zayn Malik cheated on her with Gigi Hadid

Edwards admits seeing the 'Pillowtalk' video after their split was the 'nail in the coffin'

Perrie Edwards has seemingly confirmed that Zayn Malik cheated on her with Gigi Hadid.

Appearing on the Great Company podcast on Tuesday, June 9, the former Little Mix star opened up about the “hellish” public breakup she and Malik went through in 2015.

“When you go through heartbreak, it is hellish,” Edwards, 32, said. “You can’t eat, you can’t sleep, you feel horrendous. Again, abandoned — you feel abandoned, and you don’t feel good enough and you feel like you’ve been left for something better.”

Edwards got engaged to the former One Direction star in 2013, one year after they got together. Shortly after their split in 2015, Malik began dating Hadid — the timing of which made Edwards feel “embarrassed and horrified.”

“I need to be careful how I say this,” continued Edwards as she explained why the breakup was especially difficult, causing her to have multiple breakdowns and feeling depressed. “But let’s just say there was a bit of an overlap.”

Though she did not mention the supermodel by name, Edwards recalled thinking, “Oh, they’ve left me for someone more beautiful than me, someone better than me, whatever it is, that’s how it felt at the time.”

She further addressed Malik’s Pillowtalk music video featuring Hadid. “And then you have a song that they’ve written about you but then someone else is in the video,” she recalled. “I just remember finding out about that and it was like the nail in the coffin.”

However, Edwards — who is now married to footballer Alex Oxlade-Camberlain — admits she was able to take a few lessons from her relationship with Malik. “It made me realise that was very unhealthy. I think now that I’ve experienced what healthy love is, it’s so nice. It doesn’t make you feel sick to your stomach all the time, it doesn’t make you feel icky, it doesn’t make you feel like you’re not worthy or you’re not good enough… it doesn’t feel toxic.”