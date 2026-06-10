Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara drops dad's last name

Jolie, 51, and Pitt, 62, had a contentious split in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2024

Another one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children has legally changed their name.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine on Tuesday, June 9, 21-year-old Zahara has filed a petition to officially drop "Pitt" from her last name, becoming the third of the former couple's children to take that step.

The filing was submitted in California on April 28 and surfaced just days after her older brother Maddox, 24, reportedly filed similar paperwork. Meanwhile, Shiloh, 20, filed to remove Pitt from her name in 2024.

The siblings' moves come years after Jolie and Pitt's highly publicised split in 2016, with their divorce finally being finalised in December 2024. The pair had been together for over a decade before tying the knot in 2014.

Jolie, 51, and Pitt, 62, share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

In July 2024, a source told People magazine that Pitt has "virtually no contact" with his adult children. The insider added: "[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids."