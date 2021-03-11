Adele denies spousal support to Simon Konecki following divorce

Adele filed for divorce from Simon Konecki in April 2019

Adele has agreed to having shared custody of their son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki after divorce.



In addition, the musician will not be paying spousal support after deciding to 'the right to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party.'

Adele filed for divorce from Simon in April 2019, after drifting apart from him.

According to a source, the couple “became more like friends than lovers” and “realized the romantic love was no longer there.”

Adele officially filed for divorce five months after her breakup made headlines, citing “irreconcilable differences.”