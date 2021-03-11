Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Prince William on Thursday said he has not spoken to Prince Harry since the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast on Sunday.

Talking to the media, the Duke of Cambridge said, “I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Shortly after William spoke to reports, royal fans started speculating whether he would confront his younger brother for creating problems for the British royal family with his TV interview.

Most of the people were convinced that Harry and William's conversation would not be made public.

Some people said Prince William would try to convince his brother to not share the name of the royal family member who had expressed concern about Archie's skin color before his birth in his future interviews with the media.


