Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19

Thursday Mar 11, 2021
Michael Sheen, along with his family, recently contracted the coronavirus. The actor shared on his Twitter that the battle has 'been very difficult & quite scary.'
While in recovery, the 52-year-old actor conveyed that he tested positive for the virus along with his wife, Swedish actress Anna Lundberg and their 17-old-months daughter Lyra.
Sheen has been staying low for a while after contracting the virus. After a few weeks, the Prodigal Son star shared his selfie with a caption: "I've spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It's been very difficult & quite scary.”
He then went on to "thank all the incredible women" in his life, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
“I want to thank all the incredible women – Anna, Mum, [daughter] Lily, [sister] Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this.”