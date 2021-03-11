Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Michael Sheen revealed that he contracted the virus along with his wife and daughter

Michael Sheen, along with his family, recently contracted the coronavirus. The actor shared on his Twitter that the battle has 'been very difficult & quite scary.'

While in recovery, the 52-year-old actor conveyed that he tested positive for the virus along with his wife, Swedish actress Anna Lundberg and their 17-old-months daughter Lyra.

Sheen has been staying low for a while after contracting the virus. After a few weeks, the Prodigal Son star shared his selfie with a caption: "I've spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It's been very difficult & quite scary.”

He then went on to "thank all the incredible women" in his life, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“I want to thank all the incredible women – Anna, Mum, [daughter] Lily, [sister] Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this.”

