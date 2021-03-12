Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 12 2021
Emily Ratajkowski welcomes her first child

Friday Mar 12, 2021

American actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying newfound motherhood as she has welcomed their first child Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The Gone Girl actress tied the nuptial knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018.

The 29-year-old model/actress announced the birth of her first baby on Instagram on Thursday. The baby was born on Monday, she told.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," she captioned the post with a photo of herself holding the newborn.

Several celebrities, including supermodel Bella Hadid, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio and singer Rosalía, congratulated the model over the big news.

In October, Emily Ratajkowski dropped the pregnancy reveal in an essay for Vogue. In the essay, she elaborated the reason why she should not unfold the gender of the upcoming baby.

She had said in the essay, "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."

