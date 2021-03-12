Prince Philip 'appalled' by Harry and Meghan's decision to leave royal family

Prince Philip, who has been in hospital for over three weeks, was completely 'baffled’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's desperation to leave royal life last year, according to his biographer.



Responding to a question about the Duke of Edinburgh's reaction over Megxit debacle, Seward said: “I think he is baffled, completely baffled by Harry and Meghan's desperation to leave the Royal Family."



The author went on to describe the feelings of 99-year-old royal in her own words, saying: "I think he feels they had so much going for them, Harry had all his military appointments that he was helping with, they had a beautiful house which was just finished, they had a beautiful baby, they were beginning to really make a mark in the world and they had the support of the Queen in promoting the Commonwealth."



Seward added: “And Philip just thought that their dereliction of duty was appalling, he couldn't understand it."

Shedding lights on their decision to leave the royal job, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they felt unsupported and unprotected by the institution.

Philip and his grandson have a strong connection to the military and one of Harry's key military appointments ‒ Captain General of the Royal Marines ‒ was passed on from his grandfather, who held it for 64 years.

Harry and Meghan's interview added the problems of the 94-year-old Queen. Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, is still in hospital after undergoing heart surgery last week.