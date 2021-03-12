Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Meghan Markle's letter to Palace detailing false Kate Middleton article revealed

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Meghan Markle detailed how the royal family 'wouldn't let her' negate the fake Kate Middleton story

Meghan Markle had allegedly penned an article to the Buckingham Palace notifying the royal family members about a fabricated article claiming she made Kate Middleton cry on her wedding day.

The article, published by Tatler, revealed Kate and Meghan had a tiff about the flower girl dresses and that the argument left the Duchess of Cambridge in tears.

This was refuted by Meghan in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, wherein she revealed the opposite happened and in reality it was Meghan who was left in tears.

According to Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom, there is an email from one of Meghan's aides that proves she drew attention of The Firm towards the article but no one did anything to protect her.

During the time the Kensington Palace asked Meghan and Harry to sign off on a statement that said Prince William was not bullying the couple before they decided to step away from their royal family duties, Meghan allegedly replied to her aide, "Well, if we're just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry.]"

In her tell-all with Oprah, Meghan detailed how the royal family "wouldn't let her" negate the story.

"I did anything they told me to do. Of course I did, because it was also through the lens of 'And we'll protect you.' So, even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn't see but my friends would call me and say, 'Meg, this is really bad,' because I didn't see it, I'd go, 'Don't worry. I'm being protected,'" she said. 

