Friday Mar 12 2021
Oprah Winfrey tell-all has opened 'communication channels' for William and Harry

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Harry and William are looking for opportunities to have a deep, meaningful conversation since the tell-all

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a barrage of shocking claims in their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

As a result, the two royal princes are looking for opportunities to have a deep, meaningful conversation amongst themselves. 

A source in the UK told Page Six, “They have opened communication channels."

However, it is uncertain as to the how much Harry and William talk, but they are most definitely on speaking terms. 

Meanwhile on Thursday during a visit in East London, William revealed he has not had the chance to talk to Harry, .

“No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do,” he said. 

During his part of the interview, Harry said he loves William to bits and has a lot of compassion for him.

“As I said before, I love William to bits,” he said. “We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.”

