48 newly elected senators take oath of office

A screengrab of the special Senate session being held in Islamabad.

The 48 newly elected members of the Senate have taken oath in today's special Senate session in which most of the senators belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They have been sworn in as senators for a term of six years, from 2021 to 2027. The specially convened session of the house is being held at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah, who has been nominated as the presiding officer, administered the oath to the members-elect shortly after the session started at 10am.

Later today, PTI's Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi and the joint opposition’s Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will be in a poll fight for the slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

PTI's Mohsin Aziz, Liaqat Tarakai, Shibli Faraz, Faisal Saleem, Zeeshan Khanzada, Dost Muhammad Khan and Humayun Mohmand took oath. Besides them, Sania Nishtar, Falak Naz, Gardeep Singh, Fauzia Arshad, Saifullah Niazi, Aun Abbas, Ejaz Chaudhry and Ali Zafar also took oath.



PTI's Faisal Vawda, Saifullah Abro and Abdul Qadir also took oath as senators.

Eight PPP senators, including Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwala, Taj Haider, Shahadat Awan, Jam Mehtab Dehar, Palwasha Khan, Farooq H Naik and Yousaf Raza Gillani have also been sworn in as senators.

Six more senators, Prince Ahmed Omar, Manzoor Ahmed, Sarfraz Bugti, Saeed Hashmi, Samina Mushtaq and Danish Kumar, who took oath are from the Balochistan Awami Party.

From PML-N, five senators, Dr Afnanullah, Sadia Abbasi, Sajid Mir, Azam Nazir Tarar and Irfan Siddiqui, took their oath, while Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Kamran Murtaza and Ata-ur-Rehman took oath from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami.

Hidayatullah and Umar Farooq of ANP, Faisal Sabzwari and Khaleda Ateeb of MQM, Muhammad Qasim and Naseema Ehsan of BNP and Kamil Ali Agha of PML-Q were also among those who took oath.

