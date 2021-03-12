PPP's Khokhar and Fawad Chaudhry indulge in banter over 'spy camera'

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: Files

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar got involved in a banter after the latter claimed hidden cameras were installed in polling booths installed for the election of the new senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Minutes before the newly-elected senators were set to take oath, Khokhar and PML-N's Dr Musadik Malik shared pictures on Twitter of cameras they claimed were installed right over the polling booth.



"Myself and Dr Musadik found spy cameras right over the polling booth!!!!" the senator had tweeted.

Chaudhry, after seeing the tweet, responded to Khokhar's claim, saying it that it looked more like a "CCTV cable" camera and not a "spy camera" as claimed by the senator.

He explained that "spy cameras" were more sophisticated and called on the secretary Senate to investigate the "claim".

"Appears more like a CCTV cable, spy cameras are far more sophisticated secretary Senate should look into this claim," said Chaudhry.

Fawad also shared an example of how a spy camera would be in a separate tweet.

He had shared a picture of a camera fitted in a nail, saying that it was likely the CCTV camera cable has been misunderstood by the PDM lawmakers as a "spy camera".

"This is one example of [a] spy camera, the camera can be fitted in a head of nail even, detection of such cameras is impossible, in all likelihood CCTV Camera cable is misunderstood as spy camera," said Chaudhry.

Prompt came the response from Khokhar, who said he would "check or those too"/



"Thanks. We will check for those too . Cheers brother!" said Khokhar.

The episode took an interesting turn when the PPP senator's investigation did lead him to allegedly find a camera hidden in a nail of the wooden screen.

As soon as Khokhar shared the picture, the minister wished him luck on his quest to find the "spy camera".

In a subsequent tweet, Khokhar shared a close shot of the nail on Twitter, claiming that a camera had been installed inside it.



The senator pointed out that there was no need for a "screw" on the panel.



"There you go brother," he tweeted, this time with a much closer shot of the nail.





