Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Web Desk

'Angels Like You': Miley Cyrus releases video of 'Covid compliant' concert

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Miley Cyrus on Friday left her fans excited as she released a video of her performance of "Angels Like You" at a concert. 

Taking to Instagram, Cyrus shared a clip from the video and wrote, "Angels Like You music video filmed at the first Covid compliant concert of its size since the pandemic is out now."

Thousands of people reacted to her Instagram post within a few minutes after the singer shared it on the Facebook-owned platform.

"Angels Like You" is the third track on her latest album "Plastic Hearts" that she released in November last year.

At the time of the song's release, some of her fans were convinced that the song is apparently about Cyrus's ex, Kaitlynn Carter whom she had dated for a couple of months after split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly takes internet by storm with new singe 'DAYWALKER'

Machine Gun Kelly takes internet by storm with new singe 'DAYWALKER'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's popularity plummets after Oprah interview, poll says

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's popularity plummets after Oprah interview, poll says
The inside story of the final 8 Mile Eminem battle

The inside story of the final 8 Mile Eminem battle
Selena Gomez recounts friend Francia Raisa’s donation on World Kidney Day

Selena Gomez recounts friend Francia Raisa’s donation on World Kidney Day
Alia Bhatt shares never-before-seen picture with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares never-before-seen picture with Ranbir Kapoor
Demi Lovato touches on recreational marijuana, alcohol use after nearly fatal overdose

Demi Lovato touches on recreational marijuana, alcohol use after nearly fatal overdose
BBC bashes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s take down: ‘This isn’t China!’

BBC bashes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s take down: ‘This isn’t China!’
Queen Elizabeth is a great Queen, Kangana Ranaut speaks out on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Queen Elizabeth is a great Queen, Kangana Ranaut speaks out on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey
BTS beats out BLACKPINK in IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart

BTS beats out BLACKPINK in IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart
Billy Ray Cyrus gives heartwarming advice to Noah Cyrus ahead of Grammy night

Billy Ray Cyrus gives heartwarming advice to Noah Cyrus ahead of Grammy night
Lady Gaga voices support for Japan: ‘I have such respect’

Lady Gaga voices support for Japan: ‘I have such respect’
Justin Bieber touches on his ‘be-all, end-all’ take for ‘boundaries’

Justin Bieber touches on his ‘be-all, end-all’ take for ‘boundaries’

Latest

view all