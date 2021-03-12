Pakistan values strong diplomatic relations with Australia: COAS Gen Bajwa

COAS Gen Bajwa (right) meets Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw at GHQ in Rawalpindi, on March 12, 2021. — ISPR

COAS Gen Bajwa meets the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw at the GHQ on Friday.

Gen Bajwa says Pakistan values its strong diplomatic ties with Australia.

Australian High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in regional peace and stability.

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday had a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Per the military's media wing, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting, while also shedding light on the overall regional situation, including the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan values the strong diplomatic, economic, and defence relations that it shares with Australia.

Both the leaders also reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Australian High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in regional peace and stability, the statement said.