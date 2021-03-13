Jennifer Lopez ends romantic journey with Alex Rodriguez over his affair with Madison LeCroy

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez left fans in shock as they reportedly split after four-year of their romantic relationship.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the couple finally parted ways after former baseball player was linked to the reality star.



The news has come as a huge shock to people as the loved-up couple were last seen together in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is busy filming her upcoming thriller, 'Shotgun Wedding'.

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing crisis and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer.



The two reportedly are now focusing on their works as Alex 'is getting ready for baseball season, and 'On The Floor' hitmaker is filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.'



In January, Twitter was set ablaze with speculation after the reunion special for Bravo’s 'Southern Charm' exposed red-hot allegations of infidelity involving an ex-MLB star and breakout cast member Madison LeCroy.



In February, LeCroy was reported as saying: 'He [Alex] has never physically cheated on his fiancée with me', adding, 'I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.'



LeCroy reportedly revealed she had been face-timing with Alex, but insisted they had not met in person.

