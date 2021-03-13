Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez ends romantic journey with Alex Rodriguez over his affair with Madison LeCroy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez left fans in shock as they reportedly split after four-year of their romantic relationship.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the couple finally parted ways after former baseball player was linked to the reality star.

The news has come as a huge shock to people as the loved-up couple were last seen together in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is busy filming her upcoming thriller, 'Shotgun Wedding'.

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing crisis and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer.  

The two reportedly are now focusing on their works as Alex 'is getting ready for baseball season, and 'On The Floor' hitmaker is filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.'

In January, Twitter was set ablaze with speculation after the reunion special for Bravo’s 'Southern Charm' exposed red-hot allegations of infidelity involving an ex-MLB star and breakout cast member Madison LeCroy.

In February, LeCroy was reported as saying: 'He [Alex] has never physically cheated on his fiancée with me', adding, 'I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.'

LeCroy reportedly revealed she had been face-timing with Alex, but insisted they had not met in person.

More From Entertainment:

Grammys 2021: Full guide to the music world's biggest night

Grammys 2021: Full guide to the music world's biggest night
Madison LeCroy, who drove a wedge between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Madison LeCroy, who drove a wedge between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Elton John gives emotional recommendation to Phoebe Bridgers for Grammy

Elton John gives emotional recommendation to Phoebe Bridgers for Grammy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping diversify the media industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping diversify the media industry

Avatar de-seats Avengers Endgame as top-grossing movie

Avatar de-seats Avengers Endgame as top-grossing movie
Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and Noah Cyrus nominated for the first time

Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and Noah Cyrus nominated for the first time
Hugh Grant’s phones bugged by tabloids while he was a budding star

Hugh Grant’s phones bugged by tabloids while he was a budding star
Trevor Noah says will host Grammy Awards Show in person

Trevor Noah says will host Grammy Awards Show in person
Sofia Richie appears with mystery man during a night out in Santa Monica

Sofia Richie appears with mystery man during a night out in Santa Monica
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks chic in western dress

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks chic in western dress

'Angels Like You': Miley Cyrus releases video of 'Covid compliant' concert

'Angels Like You': Miley Cyrus releases video of 'Covid compliant' concert

Machine Gun Kelly takes internet by storm with new single 'DAYWALKER'

Machine Gun Kelly takes internet by storm with new single 'DAYWALKER'

Latest

view all