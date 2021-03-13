Can't connect right now! retry
Madison LeCroy, who drove a wedge between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The world was rocked by the news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's reported breakup on Friday, which was allegedly caused by reality star Madison LeCroy.

'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy, who is reportedly the reason of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's shocking split, is a South Carolina native.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their two-year engagement after the former Yankee was linked to the 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy.

According to her Bravo TV page, LeCroy was born in Greensville, South Carolina. She's credited with appearing in 29 episodes of "Southern Charm", a reality show following wealthy families in Charleston, S.C.

She reportedly made a single appearance in both the second and third seasons of the show before becoming a more regular presence during seasons six and seven from 2019-2021.

She also has an eight-year-old son, Hudson. According to Us Weekly, she publicly revealed that her ex-husband, Josh, is the boy's father.

In January, Twitter was set ablaze with speculation after the reunion special for Bravo’s 'Southern Charm' exposed red-hot allegations of infidelity involving an ex-MLB star and breakout cast member Madison LeCroy.

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing crisis and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer.

In February, LeCroy was reported as saying: 'He [Alex] has never physically cheated on his fiancée with me', adding, 'I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.'

