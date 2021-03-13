Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Mandy Moore opens up about the complications in son’s birth

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

American singer and actor Mandy Moore, weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, is opening up about her experience of giving birth.

The Princess Diaries actor, 36, spoke about her son August’s birth and how she was “writhing in pain” as they had to rush to the hospital for delivery, halting plans of a home birth last minute.

Speaking on Elliot Berlin’s podcast, Informed PregnancyA Walk to Remember star said her experience was “harrowing” and she was stuck in a 40-minute car ride to the hospital while she experienced “intense” and “grueling” labour pains.

“It’s like you’re on this trip, you’re on this acid trip or something. I was in my own head, doing my own thing. But ultimately it was such an insular experience that I … which sounds silly that I guess I didn’t really imagine it,” she said.

She then explained how after three hours of labour, her son’s heart rate was dropping after which the staff attached a vacuum at the top of his head.

“It all happened so quickly. It was, one second everything was fine and then the next second it was like, this is happening. And literally, I pushed harder than I had. And it went from no baby to a full body out in seconds,” she said.

“I didn’t know until he (doctor) started sewing me and you feel the little pinch of novocaine or whatever they were using to numb me.”

She revealed what it felt like to finally hold her son in her arms: “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

