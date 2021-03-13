Can't connect right now! retry
Gayle King says Meghan Markle has evidence to back up royals are racist

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

'I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, meaning she’s been keeping track of things,' said Gayle King 

Gayle King has come forth reacting to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview that aired last week. 

The famed host said the Duchess of Sussex has “plenty of receipts” to prove she was being discriminated against because of her race. 

During her sit-down with Winfrey, Meghan said the Palace had concerns about how dark Archie's 'skin might be when he was born.'

Commenting on the allegations, King told The Sun, “I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, meaning she’s been keeping track of things."

Earlier, Meghan's best friend of 17 years Janina Gavankar echoed the same thought about her informing the Palace how she felt. 

“After reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I felt two things,” said Gavankar. “One side, I thought: I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience.

“But on the other side, I am well aware that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them.

