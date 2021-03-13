Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s film ‘Radhe’ gets release date

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced the release date of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Khan took to Instagram and unveiled the new poster of the film and announced its release date.

With his famous dialogue from film Wanted, Salman Khan wrote “Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine.......#RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe (had made a commitment for Eid, so will arrive on Eid)".

The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Disha also turned to Instagram and confirmed the release date of the film.

Sharing the same poster, the Malang actress wrote, “Yeh Eid, Radhe ke saath milte hain 13th May ko, Cinema main (This Eid with Radhe, see you in cinemas on May 13). #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe.”


