Prashant Tamang, 'Paatal Lok' actor breathes his last at 43

Prashant Tamang's reason of death is not confirmed yet

Prashant Tamang, who rose to fame after winning the third season of Indian Idol, has suddenly passed away at the age of 43.

Reportedly, Tamang was found dead at his home earlier today on January 11.

However, the cause of death has not been confirmed yet, but the preliminary reports have suspected that he had a cardiac arrest.

The 43-year-old was a native of Darjeeling, who lost his father at a very early age. He later joined Kolkata police as a constable.

While he was serving as a constable, Prashant cultivated his passion for music through police orchestra.

In 2007, Tamang got his first breakthrough after winning the Indian Idol season 3.

The big win led him to release his music album "Dhanyavad" and other musical performance, making him recognized as a playback singer.

He his acting debut in the Nepali hit Gorkha Paltan in 2010. Prashant also starred in other popular project namely Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, Pardesi, and Kina Mayama.

On the other hand, Tamang also appeared as a guest on Amber Dhara and later featured as Daniel Lecho in Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok Season 2.

Prashant’s Indian Idol win became a distinguishing cultural moment, bringing together Gorkhas across Darjeeling. It gave visibility and confidence to a community that often felt overlooked.