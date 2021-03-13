Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Hailey Baldwin touches on Justin Bieber's Kids' Choice Awards presentation

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Hailey Baldwin touches on Justin Bieber’s Kids' Choice Awards presentation

American model Hailey Baldwin recently sat down and gushed over Justin Bieber’s recent prep for the Kids' Choice Awards.

Baldwin got candid during her interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, "I'm excited! It feels good to get out and get dressed up and be back in this kind of environment, to be presenting.”

“It's exciting. It's cool. Obviously, we're both grown up, we've grown up watching the Kids' Choice Awards and I think to be here and be married and do it together is really fun."

