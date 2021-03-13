Khloe Kardashian shares a cryptic note after she appears to confirm she's reunited with beau Tristan Thompson

Can't connect right now! retry
US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic note hours after she appeared to confirm that she is back with her longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson after two years long split on his 30th birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared the cryptic note in her Story.

She wrote, “Surround yourself with dreamers & the doers, the believers & the thinkers, but most of all surround yourself with those who see greatness within you, even when you don’t see it in yourself.”

Earlier, Khloe shared a heartfelt note for Tristan Thompson, who turns 30 on Saturday.

Sharing loved-up photos with Tristan and their daughter True, she wrote, “The ones that are meant to be are ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.”

Khloe further said, “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything."

Khloe Kardashian’s birthday post apparently confirms that she has rekindled her romance with Tristan after months of speculation.

