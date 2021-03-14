Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box to get Spanish spin-off

Sandra Bullock-starrer thriller Bird Box will now have its spinoff in the Spanish language.



Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan, the producers of Netflix's blockbuster post-apocalyptic thriller movie that released in 2018 will oversee the project for the streamer, according to an American media outlet.

The streaming service has approached Alex and David Pastor to write and direct the spin-off of the Susanne Bier-directed original movie.

The spin-off will be produced by Adrian Guerra and Nuria Valls for Spanish outfit Nostromo Pictures.

The movie has not got its title so far. It will go into production by the year’s end in Spain.

Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box was an adaptation of Josh Malerman's novel of the same name. The flick tells a story of a world where demons, if seen, make humans kill themselves or each other.

The 56-year-old actress played a woman who tries to take her children through this horrifying place to a sanctuary where they can be safe. But, they have to remain blindfolded to avoid seeing the demonic entities as this is certain -- if you see it, you die.