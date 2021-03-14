Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez receives support from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has received support from her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey.

Despite being married to Justin Bieber, the 24-year-old model did not flinch back from voicing support for her husband’s ex-girlfriend.

Hailey supported the "Look At Her Now" singer's new cover of Vogue that was shared on Instagram. The model liked Vogue’s new post on the photo and video-sharing app that displayed Selena’s April cover.

The fashion and lifestyle magazine captioned the post: "The pandemic, a political awakening, and a Spanish-language EP have all pushed @selenagomez into uncharted territory. For our April issue, Vogue gets to know the superstar with grand plans."

Hailey Bieber came into Justin’s relationship in 2018 right after his split from the 28-year-old singer. This triggered the rumours of rivalry between the two women. In September 2019, Justin tied the knot with his flame. And, Selena’s "Lose You to Love Me” coincided with her former flame's marriage. However, the singer rejected all the speculations with regard to any tension.

The same month, the gesture was reciprocated by Hailey who liked an Instagram post and backed Selena Gomez's new album Rare. 

