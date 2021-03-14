Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy's comments foreshadow his future with Meghan

Chesly Davy, ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, has caught the attention of royal fans after old comments of her about the royal life recently came afloat once again.

The Duke of Sussex's former partner seemed to have predicted what Meghan Markle would be going through in the future after beginning her royal life with Harry.

Davy confessed that she “couldn’t cope” with the intensity of the royal life. Back in 2016, she told Daily Mail: "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable.”

"I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible. It was nuts,” said Davy, seemingly foreshadowing Meghan’s future struggle as the wife of a prince.

"That’s also why I wanted to go back to Africa. Now it’s calm, it’s fine,” she had said. 

