Meghan Markle takes a dig at Princess Anne over her Megxit remark

Princess Anne may have received a subtle snide remark from Meghan Markle who echoed her remarks during her interview with Oprah Winfrey recently.



Princess Anne's take on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal exit has reemerged and some critics have noticed how the former actor responded to Harry’s aunt in a subtle and discreet manner.

Chatting with Vanity Fair last year, right after Harry and Meghan announced their exit, Princess Anne had advised other royals: “Please do not reinvent the wheel, we’ve been there, done that.”

A year later, Meghan told Oprah that she and Harry “were not trying to reinvent the wheel.”

“We never left the family and we only wanted to have the same type of role that exists, right? There’s senior members of the family and then there are non-senior members,” said Meghan.

“And we said, specifically, ‘We’re stepping back from senior roles to be just like several [other minor royals],” she said, adding that there were many royals who kept the HRH status, titles of princes and princesses and were “earning a living, living on Palace ground and can support the Queen if and when called upon.”

“So we weren’t reinventing the wheel here. We were saying, ‘OK, if this isn’t working for everyone, we’re in a lot of pain, you can’t provide us with the help we need, we can just take a step back. We can do it in a Commonwealth country’,” she said.