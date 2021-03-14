Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle takes a dig at Princess Anne over her Megxit remark

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Princess Anne may have received a subtle snide remark from Meghan Markle who echoed her remarks during her interview with Oprah Winfrey recently. 

Princess Anne's take on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal exit has reemerged and some critics have noticed how the former actor responded to Harry’s aunt in a subtle and discreet manner.

Chatting with Vanity Fair last year, right after Harry and Meghan announced their exit, Princess Anne had advised other royals: “Please do not reinvent the wheel, we’ve been there, done that.”

A year later, Meghan told Oprah that she and Harry “were not trying to reinvent the wheel.”

“We never left the family and we only wanted to have the same type of role that exists, right? There’s senior members of the family and then there are non-senior members,” said Meghan.

“And we said, specifically, ‘We’re stepping back from senior roles to be just like several [other minor royals],” she said, adding that there were many royals who kept the HRH status, titles of princes and princesses and were “earning a living, living on Palace ground and can support the Queen if and when called upon.”

“So we weren’t reinventing the wheel here. We were saying, ‘OK, if this isn’t working for everyone, we’re in a lot of pain, you can’t provide us with the help we need, we can just take a step back. We can do it in a Commonwealth country’,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday

Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday
After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys

After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys
Beyonce to not make surprise appearance in Grammy Awards

Beyonce to not make surprise appearance in Grammy Awards
Photos emerge of Prince William being carried after his racism comments

Photos emerge of Prince William being carried after his racism comments
Kim Kardashian shares sneak peek of PAW Patrol movie at Kids' Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian shares sneak peek of PAW Patrol movie at Kids' Choice Awards
Queen shown kneeling on Meghan Markle’s neck in ‘deeply offensive’ cartoon

Queen shown kneeling on Meghan Markle’s neck in ‘deeply offensive’ cartoon
Prince William to change royal protocol after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all?

Prince William to change royal protocol after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all?
Archie wasn’t denied title due to race, sources claim after Meghan’s accusation

Archie wasn’t denied title due to race, sources claim after Meghan’s accusation

Tom Holland says acting as James Bond 'would be dream come true'

Tom Holland says acting as James Bond 'would be dream come true'
‘Passing the gauntlet back to you’: Marvel reacts to ‘Avatar’ routing ‘Avengers’

‘Passing the gauntlet back to you’: Marvel reacts to ‘Avatar’ routing ‘Avengers’
Prince Charles thinks it’s time to rebuild relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles thinks it’s time to rebuild relationship with Prince Harry
Khloe Kardashian wishes 'best friend' Tristan Thompson on his birthday

Khloe Kardashian wishes 'best friend' Tristan Thompson on his birthday

Latest

view all