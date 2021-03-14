National Assembly Secretariat offices to remain closed for two days amid virus fears

File photo of National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: All National Assembly activities have been partially suspended after coronavirus cases spiked up during the past weeks, Geo News reported on Sunday.

A statement has been issued by the Administration Department of the National Assembly Secretariat in this regard.

According to the statement, all the meetings of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Public Accounts, and Special Committees have been cancelled.

The offices of the National Assembly will remain closed till March 16, 2021.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been instructed to disinfect all offices with germicides and staff have also been instructed to conduct immediate tests in case of any symptoms of coronavirus.

The statement further said that from March 17, the officers concerned will be able to call the necessary staff to the office.



Office hours will be from 10am to 4pm from March 17, 2021.

Face masks have also been made mandatory in order to enter the premises of the National Assembly.