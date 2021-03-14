Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

National Assembly Secretariat offices to remain closed for two days amid virus fears

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

File photo of National Assembly.
  • All National Assembly activities have been partially suspended after coronavirus cases spiked up.
  • A statement has been issued by the Administration Department of the National Assembly Secretariat in this regard.
  • All the meetings of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Public Accounts, and Special Committees have been cancelled.

ISLAMABAD: All National Assembly activities have been partially suspended after coronavirus cases spiked up during the past weeks, Geo News reported on Sunday.

A statement has been issued by the Administration Department of the National Assembly Secretariat in this regard.

According to the statement, all the meetings of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Public Accounts, and Special Committees have been cancelled.

The offices of the National Assembly will remain closed till March 16, 2021.

Read more: Coronavirus in Pakistan: 2,664 test positive in single day, positivity rate climbs to 6.6%

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been instructed to disinfect all offices with germicides and staff have also been instructed to conduct immediate tests in case of any symptoms of coronavirus.

The statement further said that from March 17, the officers concerned will be able to call the necessary staff to the office.

Office hours will be from 10am to 4pm from March 17, 2021.

Face masks have also been made mandatory in order to enter the premises of the National Assembly.

More From Pakistan:

ANP's Asfandyar Wali Khan contracts coronavirus

ANP's Asfandyar Wali Khan contracts coronavirus
Three Islamabad subsectors to be sealed tonight among other measures amid rising coronavirus cases

Three Islamabad subsectors to be sealed tonight among other measures amid rising coronavirus cases
Faisalabad man allegedly rapes and murders 11-year-old, dumps body in Saim nullah

Faisalabad man allegedly rapes and murders 11-year-old, dumps body in Saim nullah
Sharmila Farooqi reacts to University of Lahore proposal video

Sharmila Farooqi reacts to University of Lahore proposal video
Sugar prices surge to Rs100/kg or more in various cities of Pakistan

Sugar prices surge to Rs100/kg or more in various cities of Pakistan
PM Imran Khan shares WEF video praising Pakistan’s climate action plan

PM Imran Khan shares WEF video praising Pakistan’s climate action plan
OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol, say sources

OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol, say sources
Lahore’s Lady health workers’ protest enters third day

Lahore’s Lady health workers’ protest enters third day
As coronavirus cases rise, Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in various cities

As coronavirus cases rise, Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in various cities
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 2,664 test positive in single day, positivity rate climbs to 6.6%

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 2,664 test positive in single day, positivity rate climbs to 6.6%
Ministers attack PML-N's Javed Latif for 'Pakistan Khappay' statement

Ministers attack PML-N's Javed Latif for 'Pakistan Khappay' statement
Bilawal expresses full confidence in opposition senators at dinner hosted at Zardari House

Bilawal expresses full confidence in opposition senators at dinner hosted at Zardari House

Latest

view all