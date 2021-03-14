Kate Middleton, Prince William’s kids make sweet cards for Granny Diana for Mother’s Day

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis made sweet cards for their Granny Diana to remember her on Mother’s Day.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the handmade cards of their kids and wrote, “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again”.

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.



“But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana.”

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day,” the caption further reads.

Prince George’s card reads as “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George.”