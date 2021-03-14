Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
Selena Gomez shuts down Aaron Dominguez dating rumours

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Superstar Selena Gomez has opened up about how her acting roles have made it problematic for her dating life.

Speaking on LA Times, the Lose You To Love Me hit maker shared how she filming a scene with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez left many assuming that the pair were dating.

In the scene, Selena was spotted walking arm in arm with Aaron while she rested her chin on the latter’s shoulder. With adorable smiles, it is easy to see why fans assumed what they did.

The photo that surfaced from the shoot saw many trolls threaten Aaron to "stay away from Selena" despite the two not being an item.

"We had just started working together. I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don't want to date me!'" she said.

"I think people only care because I'm young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it's a part of the job that I don't really like. I'm actually grateful that I'm not involved with anyone right now."

