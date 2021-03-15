Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win 'Album of the Year' at the Grammys thrice

Monday Mar 15, 2021

American singer Taylor Swift has become the first woman in history to bag the Album of the Year award at the Grammys for a third time.

The Exile singer, 31, took home the top prize for her best-selling album Folklore at the biggest night in the music world on Sunday.

The album released amidst quarantine last year, is her eighth studio album which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

She had previously bagged the prize for her 2010 album Fearless and later in 2016 for 1989.

Apart from her, the only other musicians to have achieved the honour of bagging the Album of the Year award thrice are Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra, making Swift the only female in history to have the feat. 

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards

British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah

John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcome their first child together

Kanye West takes Grammy for his gospel album Jesus is King

Prince William and Kate Middleton children's special tribute to Princess Diana will melt your heart

Princess Eugenie celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming son

Princess Diana’s toxic bond with Princess Margret unveiled

BTS rock the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert

Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘begs’ haters to stop being ‘horrible’

Buckingham Palace concludes Meghan Markle bullying claim

