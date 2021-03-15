Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

American singer Taylor Swift has become the first woman in history to bag the Album of the Year award at the Grammys for a third time.



The Exile singer, 31, took home the top prize for her best-selling album Folklore at the biggest night in the music world on Sunday.

The album released amidst quarantine last year, is her eighth studio album which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

She had previously bagged the prize for her 2010 album Fearless and later in 2016 for 1989.

Apart from her, the only other musicians to have achieved the honour of bagging the Album of the Year award thrice are Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra, making Swift the only female in history to have the feat.