Monday Mar 15 2021
Web Desk

Man arrested for trespassing into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home

Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

An intruder recently elevated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security concerns after he broke into their property in California. 

According to a report by TMZ revealed that a man identified as Nickolas Brooks, 37, was spotted and escorted out of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito home on Christmas Eve.

The officers of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff gave a warning to the intruder and let him go but he returned two days later and was finally taken into custody.

Brooks is currently faced with one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

The pair moved into their $14.5 million home with their son Archie last year in July after staying in Tyler Perry’s Hollywood mansion for months after their exit from the British royal family.

