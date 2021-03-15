Mehwish Hayat disappointed over live music concert in Islamabad

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has expressed her disappointment over live music concert in Islamabad amid rising cases of novel coronavirus.

Commenting on a tweet where a video of the concert was shared, the Load Wedding actress said, “This is very disappointing to be having live concerts with so many people while we are still not free of COVID.”

She further said “Cases are on the rise again and we are experiencing a deadly 3rd wave.”

Mehwish urged her fans to act responsibly. “Let's please act responsibly. Remember.. Jaan hai to jahaan hai!”.

According to reports, coronavirus cases continue to increase countrywide due to willful violation of the SOPs specified by the government with 2,664 new infections reported over 24 hours.

In Islamabad, the district administration has decided to seal three subsectors of the capital city, among other measures, amid the rising number of cases.