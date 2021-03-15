Prince Philip health update: Duke to stay in hospital as major milestone approaches

Prince Philip was rushed to the hospital for an infection unrelated to COVID-19

Prince Philip will have spent an entire month at the hospital tomorrow ahead of his 100th birthday milestone.



The Duke of Edinburgh was rushed to the hospital for an infection unrelated to COVID-19.



He is currently admitted to the King Edward VII’s Hospital wherein he underwent heart surgery.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at the time of Philip's hospitalisation, saying he has been under 'observation and rest.'

Meanwhile, royal family members had also provided update on the Duke's health.

Prince William said on February 22 his grandfather was "ok" and doctors were "keeping an eye on him".

For now, the Duke is looking forward to hit a grim milestone, as he will turn 100 years' old on June 10, 2021.