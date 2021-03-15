Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip health update: Duke to stay in hospital as major milestone approaches

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Prince Philip was rushed to the hospital for an infection unrelated to COVID-19

Prince Philip will have spent an entire month at the hospital tomorrow ahead of his 100th birthday milestone. 

The Duke of Edinburgh was rushed to the hospital for an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

He is currently admitted to the King Edward VII’s Hospital wherein he underwent heart surgery.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at the time of Philip's hospitalisation, saying he has been under 'observation and rest.' 

Meanwhile, royal family members had also provided update on the Duke's health. 

Prince William said on February 22 his grandfather was "ok" and doctors were "keeping an eye on him".

For now, the Duke is looking forward to hit a grim milestone, as he will turn 100 years' old on June 10, 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Exes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles spotted chatting animatedly at 2021 Grammy Awards

Exes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles spotted chatting animatedly at 2021 Grammy Awards
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie likely to act as peacemaker between Royal family and Meghan Markle, Harry

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie likely to act as peacemaker between Royal family and Meghan Markle, Harry
Taylor Swift gives shoutout to beau Joe Alwyn in 2021 Grammy Awards acceptance speech

Taylor Swift gives shoutout to beau Joe Alwyn in 2021 Grammy Awards acceptance speech
Kate Middleton visits Sarah Everard’s memorial: ‘She wanted to pay her respects’

Kate Middleton visits Sarah Everard’s memorial: ‘She wanted to pay her respects’

Can't do what I used to do: Rita Ora after lockdown-flouting scandal

Can't do what I used to do: Rita Ora after lockdown-flouting scandal

Halsey recieves overwhelming support after changing pronouns to 'she/they'

Halsey recieves overwhelming support after changing pronouns to 'she/they'

ARMYs laugh over Grammy’s live view count after BTS clout

ARMYs laugh over Grammy’s live view count after BTS clout
Noah Cyrus' 2021 Grammy Award look leaves Twitter in stitches

Noah Cyrus' 2021 Grammy Award look leaves Twitter in stitches
Priyanka Chopra sends love to Denise Jonas and mom Madhu Chopra on UK Mother's Day

Priyanka Chopra sends love to Denise Jonas and mom Madhu Chopra on UK Mother's Day

'Voiceless' Prince Harry living under the shadow of Meghan Markle in the US: expert

'Voiceless' Prince Harry living under the shadow of Meghan Markle in the US: expert

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

Latest

view all