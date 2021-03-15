Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Ashley Tisdale opens up about 'horrid' pregnancy struggles

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Ashley Tisdale opens up about 'horrid' pregnancy struggles

Ashley Tisdale recently got candid about some of the worst pregnancy symptoms she has been experiencing over on social media.

Highschool Musical star Ashley Tisdale touched upon her symptoms over on Instagram Stories and wrote, "The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts to walk on my feet. I've never felt pain like this and I'm hoping once the baby is here it lets up.

"I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure. But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited. I think my husband definitely was scared - he looked a little scared in the pictures!"

However, that is not to say she’s been restricting her diet. According to IANS, Tisdale said, "I haven't changed anything crazy. I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay.

“When I say that, it's because I usually am on a strict diet of no carbs and all these veggies and grains. So yeah, if I want a gluten-free bagel, I allow myself to have a gluten-free bagel! I let my body speak to what I need.

“I feel like if I'm craving something, there's a reason I'm craving steak that night. I am in tune with my body. I try to keep up with my workouts because that's so helpful, and just try to be well-rounded." 

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion turn up the heat with 2021 Grammy performance

Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion turn up the heat with 2021 Grammy performance

Kate Middleton ‘fumes’ over Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations: report

Kate Middleton ‘fumes’ over Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations: report
Dua Lipa drops jaws with cosmic performance at 2021 Grammy Awards

Dua Lipa drops jaws with cosmic performance at 2021 Grammy Awards
Kate Middleton shares unseen childhood photo with mom to celebrate Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton shares unseen childhood photo with mom to celebrate Mother’s Day
Billie Eilish touches on Grammy win over Megan Thee Stallion

Billie Eilish touches on Grammy win over Megan Thee Stallion
Exes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles spotted chatting animatedly at 2021 Grammy Awards

Exes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles spotted chatting animatedly at 2021 Grammy Awards
Meghan Markle was the most ‘welcomed’ member of the royal family: royal photographer

Meghan Markle was the most ‘welcomed’ member of the royal family: royal photographer
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie likely to act as peacemaker between Royal family and Meghan Markle, Harry

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie likely to act as peacemaker between Royal family and Meghan Markle, Harry
Taylor Swift gives shoutout to beau Joe Alwyn in 2021 Grammy Awards acceptance speech

Taylor Swift gives shoutout to beau Joe Alwyn in 2021 Grammy Awards acceptance speech
Kate Middleton visits Sarah Everard’s memorial: ‘She wanted to pay her respects’

Kate Middleton visits Sarah Everard’s memorial: ‘She wanted to pay her respects’

Prince Philip health update: Duke to stay in hospital as major milestone approaches

Prince Philip health update: Duke to stay in hospital as major milestone approaches

Can't do what I used to do: Rita Ora after lockdown-flouting scandal

Can't do what I used to do: Rita Ora after lockdown-flouting scandal

Latest

view all