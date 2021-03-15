Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie likely to act as peacemaker between Royal family and Meghan Markle, Harry

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who was a close friend of Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry, would likely to act as peacemaker between the Sussexes and the royal family.

The Daily Mail and the Mirror, citing sources reported that Princess Eugenie, who celebrated her first Mother’s Day as mom on Sunday, could be asked for reconciliation between Meghan and Harry and the Royal family after Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank have remained close friends with Meghan and Harry even after they moved to US after stepping down as senior royals.

The royal couple had also offered the Princess and her hubby to start their life at their Frogmore Cottage in UK.

Also, Eugenie was the first to know about Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship and the latter was present with her then boyfriend Jack at a party in Soho House in Toronto when Meghan and Harry were first seen together.

She was instrumental in keeping Prince Harry and the Suits star’s relationship secret.