Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India

Jasprit Bumrah takes to Twitter to announce he has married sports presenter Sanjana Ganeshan

"Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together," says Bumrah

Bumrah was left out of the T20 and the fourth Indian Test squad for the England series

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married sports presenter and former miss Indian Sanjana Ganesan.

The cricketer did not wait long before posting the news on social media for his thousands of fans across the world. Taking to Twitter, he posted pictures from the wedding ceremony and stated that the couple were "beginning a new journey together".

"Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," he tweeted.

The 27-year-old has been hailed as one of the world's best fast bowlers, taking an impressive 83 wickets from 19 Test matches at an average of 22.10.



Bumrah has played 67 ODIs and taken 108 wickets at an average of 25.33.



Since making his debut in 2018 against an India vs South Africa Test match, Bumrah has managed to become a regular feature of the squad, helping his team win many a games courtesy his lethal bowling.



Bumrah was left out of the T20 and the fourth Indian Test squad for the England series due to "personal reasons".



"He informed the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day,” news agency ANI had quoted a BCCI source as saying.



Sanjana Ganesan smiles with a stadium in the background. Photo: DNA India

Sanjana, 28, rose to prominence after working with the Indian Premier League (IPL) Kolkata Knight Riders and has presented several India matches.



She was crowned Miss India in 2014 and went on to star in the reality TV show, MTV Splitsvilla.

