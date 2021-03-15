Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
External firm to investigate bullying case against Meghan Markle:CNN

Monday Mar 15, 2021

An external firm has been hired by Buckingham Palace to investigate claims that Meghan Markle bullied royal staff, according to CNN.

CNN, however, did not reveal the name of the external firm.

The report came a day after a British media outlet said the palace has concluded an internal investigation into the Duchess of Sussex's bullying case.

Earlier this month, a British media report  had cited an unnamed royal staffer that a complaint was lodged against Meghan Markle in 2018

"Our commitment to look into the circumstances around allegations from former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward but we will not be providing a public commentary on it," Buckingham Palace said on Monday.


