Video: Bahawalnagar men armed with sticks attack police, try to kidnap woman

BAHAWALNAGAR: Men armed with sticks attacked police on Monday, as they attempted to kidnap a woman who had appeared to record her statement in court.

The incident took place in Bahawalnagar district's Tehsil Chishtiyan where a woman was being taken from the Dar-ul-Aman to a court to record her statement in a case.

Armed men attacked police officials at Kachehri Chowk and attempted to kidnap the woman. Police, however, foiled the attempt.

Police officials revealed that the suspects thought the woman was their relative. However, upon realising their mistake, the assailants fled the scene.

Police booked 12 persons for the assault.