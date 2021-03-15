Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab announces Rs7 billion subsidy for Ramazan

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Picture showing vendors selling vegetables at a roadside stall. Photo: File.
  • Punjab CM Usman Buzdar says government has set aside Rs7 billion as subsidy for Ramazan.
  • Says his team is already working to provide high-quality food items to the people of Punjab during the holy month.
  • Says affordable food items will be available to the masses from the 25th of Shaban until Eid through 313 Ramazan bazaars.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Monday announced the provincial government had set aside Rs7 billion subsidy as subsidy for Ramazan in a bid to provide relief to people during the holy month.

Taking to Twitter, CM Buzdar wrote that his team has already started working to provide affordable and quality food items to the people of Punjab during Ramazan.

"Starting from the 25th of Shaban until Eid, the government — with a subsidy of Rs7 billion — will ensure the supply of good-quality flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables, and fruits at affordable prices through 313 Ramazan bazaars," he tweeted. 

The moon for the holy month of Shaban was not sighted in Pakistan, a day earlier, so the month will begin on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. 

