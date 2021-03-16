Tiffany Haddish bursts into tears on historic Grammy win

Tiffany Haddish, who became the first black woman to win Grammy in three decades, broke down in tears when she learned about her award.

Tiffany won her first Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. She gave words to her emotions, saying: 'A black woman hasn't won this since 1986'.

The versatile artist took the award for her ‘Black Mitzvah’ album during Sunday’s ceremony. She wasn’t present to accept the trophy and didn’t find out she had won until Monday morning while on the set of 'Kids Say The Darndest Things'.

The 40-year-old comedian and actress could not control her tears while expressing her feelings on the historic win at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony.

The 'Girls Trip’ star was the only woman nominated for Best Comedy Album, and beat the likes of Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, and Jerry Seinfeld to take home the award.

The show aired a video of the sweet moment when Tiffany received the exciting news from a producer on the programme, where she became emotional as she spoke of the importance of becoming the first Black woman since 1986 to win the award.

She said: “I just what? I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?”

And when a producer spoke through her earpiece to tell her she had definitely bagged the trophy, she added: "Y’all serious? I really won? You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986? A Black woman hasn’t won in that category since Whoopi Goldberg."

Tiffany's eyes were filled with tears when she accepted the award and shared heartfelt words on her fantastic win.



She said: “Can I tell you why I’m crying? It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross and it’s a lot of times you feel like, ‘What? Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’ And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna put my best foot forward and I’m gonna give the world the best that I’ve got.' Anything is possible.”



Tiffany, filled with emotions, explained she’s been down many "bumpy roads" throughout her career and has doubted her strength on multiple occasions.