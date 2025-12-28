Niall Horan 'blushes in embarrassment' after dancing on national television

Niall Horan wins as coach on season 28 of 'The Voice'

Niall Horan has finally spoken about his viral dance video on NBC’s The Voice season 28.

In one the episodes, the 32-year-old was seen shaking a leg with some Irish dancers, which according to Horan, were organized by fellow coach Michael Bublé.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Slow Hands hitmaker was asked about the ecstatic clip.

Niall instantly blushed out of embarrassment as he did not expect that he would be asked about it. He immediately responded by saying, “Jeez, don’t know where that came out of.”

While speaking on the viral moment, the former One Direction singer declared that he won’t be doing anymore of that stuff again.

“I am not doing any more moves because I have a tendency to do a lot of stupid stuff on camera and then I have to watch it back, and it goes out to national television on NBC on a Monday night and I regret it every single time.”

However, he also admitted that it was very funny, and he did not expect that to happen in the first place.

He said, “I think Bublé had organized some like Irish dancers to come in and all of a sudden I’m dancing on national television and that’s not a good look for me.”

The interviewer told him that the dance looked great on him. "It was a great look."

Niall won as coach in season 28 of The Voice. This is his third win as coach in the reality series.