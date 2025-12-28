Kim Kardashian's daughter North gives glimpse into close bond with stepmom

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is close to Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, who is now on Instagram, gave her followers a glimpse into her bond with her stepmom, Bianca Censori.

The 12-year-old reshared an Instagram Story featuring the Australian architect and herself, facetiming rapper Babyxosa.

The teenager and her dad, Kanye West’s now-wife, kept their faces close as they posed for the picture from the holidays.

The picture was one of the first posts that West made on Instagram after making her own social media account last Saturday and shared pictures with her friends.

Although the aspiring fashionista has her own TikTok account, both her social media accounts state that they are managed by her parents.

While the teen was seen cosying up to her stepmom over the holidays, she was notably absent from her mom’s Christmas carousel.

Kris Jenner also left out her granddaughter from her Christmas pictures, which featured Khloe Kardashian, her kids, Kylie Jenner’s son, as well as Robert Kardashian’s daughter.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated their infamous yearly party at Kendall Jenner’s mansion this year, which had been months in planning.