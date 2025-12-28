Selena Gomez hits salon before ringing into the New Year

 
December 28, 2025

Selena Gomez is treating herself to a self care routine ahead of welcoming the New Year.

The Only Murders in the Building star took a quick trip to a tanning salon over the weekend.

On Saturday, December 27, she was spotted visiting Palm Beach Tan in Beverly Hills, California.

As per photos circulating over social media, the 33-year-old singer and actress looked relaxed and low-key as she left the popular salon.

For the casual outing, the Calm Down songstress was dressed casually in a white tank top, black sweatpants, and some fuzzy slippers.

She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and some plum-colored over-the-ear wireless headphones.

The Lose You to Love Me singer was also seen carrying her iPhone and a fluffy jacket.

Prior to her latest sighting, Gomez, who is married to music producer Benny Blanco, was seen out on Christmas Eve.

She was spotted in a black ensemble as she visited a dermatology office in the same area.

Earlier in December, she and her new husband celebrated decorating their first Christmas tree together as a married couple.

They decorated the festive-staple with various ornaments and recorded the process to share it with their admirers.

