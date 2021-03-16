Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Michelle Obama hopes Harry, Meghan Markle and royal family will 'reconcile'

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States, has addressed the racism claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Chatting on NBC’s TODAY, Obama said she wasn’t completely surprised by the racism allegations placed against members of the British royal family by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of the show, said it was heartbreaking to hear Meghan describe how there were conversations full of concern in the Palace about the colour of her then-unborn son Archie’s skin.

She said: “As I said before, race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color, and so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated.”

“I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all,” she added.

During another interview with Access Hollywood, Obama expressed hope of reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royals.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness, and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” she said. 

