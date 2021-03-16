Meghan Markle sends bouquet of pink roses to her pal Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney was over the moon as she apparently received special birthday gift from the Duchess.

Prince Harry's sweetheart reportedly sent a bouquet of pink roses in a glass vase to her pal Jessica.



The Canadian stylist was more than happy as she shared a shot of the flowers on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Luckiest friend, thanks MM."

Mulroney, who turned 41 on Sunday (March, 17), celebrated her auspicious event with fans as she shared messages of love from multiple friends on her Instagram Stories.

Jessica and the Meghan's relationship previously turned frosty before the stylist's much-publicised clash with US social media influencer Sasha Exeter.



Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben Mulroney attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in Windsor in 2018, with Jessica and Ben's children also having roles in the ceremony.