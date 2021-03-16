Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Meghan Markle's assistant director defends her amid investigation into bullying claims

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Derek Ursacki, Meghan Markle's assistant director, has spoken up in her defence

Meghan Markle has been defended by her co-workers at legal drama Suits, after a piece stating she bullied a Buckingham Palace staffer cooked up a storm. 

The Duchess was lent support by her co-actor Patrick J. Adams, Abigail Spencer, and now her assistant director, Derek Ursacki, has also spoken up in her defence. 

In a post uploaded to Instagram, Ursacki said, "I usually don't say much or post about the people I have worked with, but I felt compelled to do so now in support of Meghan Markle."

The Canadian crew member added, "I spent five years working with Meghan on Suits as an assistant director dealing mostly with cast. She was always a pleasure to work with and was always kind with a huge heart, easy going, humble even after the fame of the show and her popularity skyrocketed, so full of life, so giving, supportive and funny."

Ursacki said watching Meghan and Harry detail their agony to Oprah in their tell-all was heart-rending. 

 "The media has been so ruthless towards her, with so many negative stories attacking her without really knowing what she is truly going through. Until you walk a mile in someone's shoes, nobody should judge or make negative comments about anyone and nobody should have to live under constant attack and fear for their safety," he added. 

"In my heart of hearts, I know Meg has not changed and is the still the sweet person I worked with for those five years. I wish her my very best and thank her for the many great memories I am fortunate and blessed to have had," the assistant director continued. 

