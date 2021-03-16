'How I Met Your Mother' fans are ready for a reboot

Alyson Hannigan who played Lily, shared a photo with the entire cast of 'How I Met Your Mother'

Fans of popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother are demanding a comeback of the show after a cast photo went viral recently.

Alyson Hannigan who played Lily on the comedy show for nine seasons shared a photo on Instagram with the entire cast present including the Karate Kid stars, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

The post soon sparked calls for a reunion as fans bombarded the comment section with requests of a reboot.

“We’re all ready for a reboot that lasts another 7 seasons,” said one user.



“If only they could reunite and make season 10,” another added.