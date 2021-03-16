Prince Philip’s frail health could bring Prince Harry, Prince William closer

Prince William and Prince Harry's feud has escalated with time and there seems to be no end in sight for the brothers' fall-out.

That being said, there may be someone who could reunite the two feuding brothers and help them bury the hatchet: Prince Philip.

The health woes of the Duke of Edinburgh could bring the two closer together, even though it might not necessarily do much in helping them heal the rift.

Angela Levin, royal author and writer of Harry's biography, made the claims in a chat with Mirror Online, saying the Duke of Sussex feels “tremendous guilt” over the brief phone call he had with his mom Princess Diana before she passed away in a car crash. She claims that Harry is afraid of a similar situation unfolding with his grandfather Prince Philip as well.

"I don’t think things will ever go back to the way they once were (between William and Harry) but I think a relationship could be maintained,” she told the tabloid.

"I think William is very upset too that Harry’s gone away because they were very, very close, and I think he can make it up. They can have a relationship, but it just won’t be the same,” she said.

"When I wrote the biography of Prince Harry he told me that his relationship with Prince William was incredibly close because they had those unique things in common. One was to lose their mother at a very young age,” he said.

The 99-year-old prince has been hospitalized since February 17, during which he also went through a procedure for his cardiac issues.

"I think there is a possibility that if (Philip) improves that Harry will have felt his heart beating for his grandfather more than he expected and see the situation within his family with different eyes,” said Levin.

“Likewise, if his Royal Highness dies (Harry) might feel tremendous waves of guilt that he wasn’t there and that he could have seen him so many times.”

"He felt very guilty that his mother’s last telephone call to him when he was up in Scotland with his father over the summer, that he was very busy playing with his cousins and he kept the conversation very short,” she added.