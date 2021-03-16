Can't connect right now! retry
‘Prince Charles was tired of Prince Harry constantly calling to ask for money’

Prince Harry left the world stunned after telling Oprah Winfrey in an interview that Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls after he and Meghan Markle called it quits with the British royal family.

Sources have now revealed that the Prince of Wales got ‘tired’ of his son continuously asking him for money after he stepped back as a senior royal with his wife.

As per an insider cited by the Daily Telegraph, the Duke of Cornwall stopped taking the Duke of Sussex’s calls after the latter wouldn’t stop contacting him over issues pertaining to his finances.

“Like any parent, Charles did get fed up with the constant calls from Harry for more money. He did his utmost to make them feel financially supported but when they said they were upping sticks, they asked for even more,” said the insider.

“If [Charles] was less inclined to take calls, it might be because he didn’t want to be treated like a cash dispenser,” the grapevine further revealed. 

