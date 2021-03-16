Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Palace made Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refute rumours about Prince William

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped bombshell after bombshell during their Oprah Winfrey interview, detailing their struggles in the royal life.

In their explosive chat, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of startling allegations about the Firm ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about the pair.

The former actor also revealed how the Palace failed to protect her from ruthless and racist tabloid coverage but was there to protect her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

It has now been reported that the couple was also made to denounce a rumour about Prince William, making the discriminatory behavior even more obvious.

Royal expert and co-author of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie dropped the news, saying the pair was asked to “cosign a statement against an ‘offensive’ newspaper report stating Prince William ‘constantly bullied’ the Sussexes before they decided to step away.”

He reported that Meghan had allegedly responded to that request, saying: “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].” 

More From Entertainment:

First black James Bond villain Yaphet Kotto dies at 81

First black James Bond villain Yaphet Kotto dies at 81
South Korean star becomes the country's first to snag Oscar nod

South Korean star becomes the country's first to snag Oscar nod

Prince Philip’s frail health could bring Prince Harry, Prince William closer

Prince Philip’s frail health could bring Prince Harry, Prince William closer
'How I Met Your Mother' fans are ready for a reboot

'How I Met Your Mother' fans are ready for a reboot
Prince Charles avoids Harry and Archie's removal in monarchy slimming down plan

Prince Charles avoids Harry and Archie's removal in monarchy slimming down plan

Liam Payne congratulates ‘brother’ Harry Styles after his first Grammy win

Liam Payne congratulates ‘brother’ Harry Styles after his first Grammy win
Meghan Markle doomed to falter from the start despite 'fairytale-like' royal journey

Meghan Markle doomed to falter from the start despite 'fairytale-like' royal journey
Prince Harry sends email to Prince Charles after dropping racism bombshell

Prince Harry sends email to Prince Charles after dropping racism bombshell

Chadwick Boseman posthumously nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars

Chadwick Boseman posthumously nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars
Meghan Markle's assistant director defends her amid investigation into bullying claims

Meghan Markle's assistant director defends her amid investigation into bullying claims

Jamie Dornan's father, a renowned healthcare worker, dies of COVID-19

Jamie Dornan's father, a renowned healthcare worker, dies of COVID-19
Riz Ahmed on being the first Muslim and Pakistani to bag historic Oscar nod

Riz Ahmed on being the first Muslim and Pakistani to bag historic Oscar nod

Latest

view all