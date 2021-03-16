Palace made Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refute rumours about Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped bombshell after bombshell during their Oprah Winfrey interview, detailing their struggles in the royal life.



In their explosive chat, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of startling allegations about the Firm ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about the pair.

The former actor also revealed how the Palace failed to protect her from ruthless and racist tabloid coverage but was there to protect her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

It has now been reported that the couple was also made to denounce a rumour about Prince William, making the discriminatory behavior even more obvious.

Royal expert and co-author of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie dropped the news, saying the pair was asked to “cosign a statement against an ‘offensive’ newspaper report stating Prince William ‘constantly bullied’ the Sussexes before they decided to step away.”

He reported that Meghan had allegedly responded to that request, saying: “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].”